Lorry Owners Federation opposes collection of toll at APMC

August 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Federation of Mysuru District Lorry Owners’ Association has alleged that there is a new rule of toll collection in force in Mysuru APMC where as other APMC Markets of the State are not collecting any toll from lorry owners. “Because of this, lorry owners are facing serious problems,” said Federation District President B. Kodandarama.

Frequent increase in fuel price, cost of tyres and insurance premium, unscientific toll collection and other problems have already affected the transport industry very badly.

“Lorry owners are in a state of losing their other assets to be in the business. Under these circumstances, Mysuru APMC is collecting toll from lorry owners,” said Kodanandarama.

Pointing out that by collecting toll, Mysuru APMC has increased the miseries of lorry owners who are already facing financial problems. “Why this toll collection In Mysuru APMC when other APMCs of the State are not collecting any toll?,” questioned Kodandarama.

He said that a copy of the memorandum urging for the withdrawal of the toll collection by Mysuru APMC which was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner was given to the APMC Secretary on Monday.