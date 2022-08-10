Book launch; Meet & Greet the Author
Book launch; Meet & Greet the Author

August 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A programme has been organised at Roopa Elite in V.V. Mohalla on Aug. 13 between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm for the launch of book ‘Maharanas – A Thousand Year War for Dharma,’ authored by Dr. Omendra Ratnu.

About the author: A staunch Sanathini, Dr. Omendra Ratnu is an ENT specialist by profession. His core competencies include Bhagavadgita Adhyayan, Rescue and Rehabilitation of Hindus from Pakistan, Halal Economy and its repercussions to name a few.

Prof. Shivaram Malavalli, an alumnus of IIT, a mentor, motivational speaker and an expertise in leadership in entrepreneurship, Sukumar Rangachar, IIT and IIMB alumnus, presently working as business mentor at IIMB and Dr. Bapat, Vibagh Sanghachalak of RSS and a leading Paediatrician in Mysuru region, will be the chief guests during the book launch.

Book launch will follow interaction with the author.

