3-day Adivasi Nrutya Mahotsav begins

August 10, 2022

Cultural performances at Rangayana today & tomorrow

Tribals dances to be showcased during Dasara: MLA

Mysore/Mysuru: Adivasi Nrutya Mahotsav, a three-day tribal dance festival was inaugurated at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) premises yesterday as part of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People.

The event is jointly organised by South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in association with the All India Folk and Tribal Art Parishat (New Delhi), Mysuru Unit, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Rangayana and KSOU.

The event is also being held to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence, said the organisers. They added that the event has special significance in the light of a tribal woman Droupadi Murmu being elected as the President of India for the first time.

Picture shows tribals performing at Music University premises in Lakshmipuram this morning as part of the ongoing Dance Festival.

Eight teams comprising 15 members from different parts of the country are participating in the festival. The dancers presented eye-catching dances like the Abujhmadiya dance of Chhattisgarh tribals, Banjara dance of Maharashtra, Karma Saila dance of tribals from Madhya Pradesh and Mathuri dance of Telangana tribals. Tribals from Karnataka presented Damani Siddi dance, Jenukuruba dance and Dollu Kunitha.

Inaugurating the dance festival, MLA L. Nagendra said that this Dasara will see the performance of different dances of tribals from across the country. Appreciating the close-to-nature lifestyle of the tribals, he said that tribals live healthy life as they are not exposed to pollution.

Tribals have not changed their style of living and they have not adopted a city or an urban culture. The MLA said they have protected their distinct culture from the onslaught of other cultures and must be encouraged to do so.

Dignitaries posing with tribals taking part in the three-day Adivasi Nruthya Mahotsav during the inauguration of the Fest at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) premises yesterday. The event is also being held to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

An exhibition on tribal art was held at the Cauvery auditorium of KSOU yesterday and a seminar and workshop were held at the KSGH Music and Performing Arts University today. This evening and tomorrow, from 5.30 pm, the tribal dances will be performed at Rangayana premises.

At the KSOU event, Music University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh Bettakote, All India Folk and Tribal Art Parishat (AIFTA) National President Nirmal Vaid, AIFTA General Secretary Hassan Raghu, Mysuru Unit Organising Secretary Dr. K. Vasanth Kumar and Deepak Patel were present.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People was also celebrated in Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. While the tribals from Chamarajanagar took out a procession, the Ashram School at Thithimathi in Kodagu celebrated the day with District Scouts and Guides.