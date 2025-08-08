National Space Day 2025 at KSOU: Miniature space models draw curious students

August 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: National Space Day was jointly celebrated by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), at its Convocation Hall in city recently.

As part of Space Day, the miniature models of ISRO designed satellites and rockets were displayed at the premises, that kindled curiosity among the students of various schools and visitors alike.

M.R. Raghavendra, Deputy Director, Telemetry, Tracking and Commanding Network (ISTRAC), ISRO delivered a lecture on the topic “Aryabhata to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities”.

Raghavendra said “There is a long history in the field of space in the country, with the rich repository of knowledge of Aryabhata, laying a firm foundation for ISRO. The planetary movements, distance and width of the earth had been accurately identified by Aryabhata. So also other astronomers namely Varahamihira, Brahmagupta, Bhaskara and others, had a fine knowledge of Mathematics, which all have come in handy for ISRO to propel further.”

ISRO’s Chandrayaan Mission, Aditya L1 and several other Space programmes, are the results of the history of knowledge. Several projects are lined up till 2050, which include Space Station, Gaganyaan, study of Venus, Moon and man’s mission to space and the Moon.

Vice-chancellor of University of Mysore, Prof. N.K. Lokanath said, with these programmes, the students must develop an understanding of functioning of the scientists and contribute to the progress of aerospace sector.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar, Chairman of Alternate Committee, World Space Week, Jasvinder Singh Khoral, Local Committee Chairman Nandini Harinath and LHWC General Manager Shivaprasad were present.