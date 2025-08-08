MLA GTD asks officials to prepare action plans within revenue limits

August 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has directed officials of Town Panchayats and CMC coming under his Constituency to prepare action plans for projects and execution of works, within the limits of Tax Revenue earnings.

He was speaking after presiding over the progress review meeting of Chamundeshwari Constituency at Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) here on Wednesday.

Stressing on the need for providing pure drinking water to every household, he warned of action against officials who behave in an apathetic manner.

“There are many incidents of man-animal conflicts in villages bordering the forests. The Forest Department should take appropriate measures to prevent wild animal attacks on human beings. Also, dysfunctional street lights should be repaired. Many villagers have been complaining about stray dogs menace and officials must take action in this regard. Revenue Department officials must visit villages and mark Government lands for schools, hospitals and burial grounds and also do khata for such lands,” he instructed the officials.

Continuing, GTD said “There are complaints that tillers are not issued Hakkupatra for cultivation in Gomaalas at some places. The ADLRs and DDLRs should survey Gomaala lands and prepare records. Waste management should be taken up in Gram Panchayat limits,” he said and added that the issue of dumping wastes along the Outer Ring Road must be addressed.

Noting that bushes, shrubs and weeds have covered many parks, he directed the officials to clear the parks of weeds. Pointing out that the responsibility of officials has further increased after private layouts were handed over to Hootagalli CMC and Srirampura, Kadakola, Rammanahalli and Bogadi Town Panchayats, he emphasised on the need for appropriate revision and collection of Property Tax and to prepare action plans only within the limits of Revenue collections. GTD further directed the officials to hand over pure drinking water units to the respective local bodies within a couple of days.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar said that the operations contract of pure drinking water units installed by Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department has expired and correspondence in respect of handing over such units coming under ZP, is underway.

MLA directs for issuance of notice to absentee officials

Upset over the absence of Police and taluk-level officials at the meeting, GTD directed the officials to issue a notice to all absentee officials seeking reason and asked the Executive Officer (EO) of Mysuru TP to submit a report to him in this regard.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, Mysuru TP Administrative Officer Savitha, EO Krishna, Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, CESC SE Sunil Kumar, KSRTC Divisional Controller Veeresh, District Urban Planning cell Planning Director V. Priyadarshini and other officials were present.