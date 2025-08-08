BJP dismisses Lakshmana’s rigging allegations in LS polls

August 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Dismissing the allegations of KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana who had contested the 2024 LS polls as the Congress candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, that the polls were rigged in Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat as well, the city BJP has lashed out at the Congress for making such fictitious allegations.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, City BJP President L. Nagendra ridiculed the claims of Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha (LS) Rahul Gandhi that he would explode an atom bomb in respect of poll rigging by the ruling BJP.

Wondering whether the Congress party, which got over a whopping 80,000 lead in N.R. Assembly segment in the LS polls last year, had rigged the polls to get such a huge lead, Nagendra asserted that the LS polls were held in the most fair and transparent manner with no scope for any rigging or other poll malpractices.

Pointing out that people treated BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar with utmost respect when he visited villages in the run up to LS polls, he questioned whether the Congress, which is ruling the State, had been fair in the conduct of elections.

Maintaining that the Congress should not make baseless allegations against the Election Commission, he alleged that the Congress had distributed large sums of money in many Assembly segments of Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat.

“Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of making baseless and frivolous allegations against the Election Commission, which is an autonomous body. Rahul’s claim of rampant rigging in LS polls is ridiculous and made out of frustration for having miserably lost the polls”, he said.

Lashing out at MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah for his claim that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had contributed more than Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the development of Mysuru, Nagendra wondered whether Siddaramaiah had carried out development works out of his own money. Chiding the Congress for targeting Nalwadi by saying that the erstwhile Mysuru ruler had developed Mysuru out of the tax payers money, he asked the Congressmen to stop making such ridiculous and shameless remarks against Nalwadi.

Taking the State Congress Government to task for its failure to crackdown on drug rackets operating in the city, with the Maharashtra Police unearthing a clandestine mega drug manufacturing unit along the Ring Road in Narasimharaja (NR) Police limits and recovering a huge haul of drugs worth several hundreds of crores of rupees, Nagendra questioned the failure of the Police and State Intelligence.

BJP spokesperson M.A. Mohan who also addressed the press meet, maintained that Tipu’s name did not originate from Arabic or Urdu. Arguing that the earlier name of Tipu was Thippesh, as his father Hyder Ali had vowed at Chitradurga Nayakana Hatti’s Tipperudraswamy Mutt for begetting a child, he said that Hyder Ali had named his son who was born after his vow as Tippesh, which gradually turned out as Tipu and later as Tipu Sultan.

Strongly condemning the Congress for its stand on the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas, he said that the Congress Government had even failed to properly maintain KRS Dam, which was built by Nalwadi by pledging the palace jewellery. Reminding Lakshmana that he has lost as many as five polls, Mohan said that Lakshmana has been praising Tipu, who had terrorised Kannadigas and Hindus through his actions. He warned of massive agitations if the Congress continues to distort Mysuru’s history.