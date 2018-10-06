MLA wields broom, extends support to Pourakarmikas

Mysuru: In a rare gesture extending support to the ongoing stir of Pourakarmikas, MLA L. Nagendra, accompanied by BJP Corporators of Chamaraja Constituency and party activists cleaned Devaraja Urs Road from K.R. Circle to JLB Road this morning. The garbage collected was shifted using goods autorickshaws.
As Nagendra began the cleaning operation, a few Pourakarmikas misconstruing the MLA’s intention arrived at the spot and tried to prevent him but decided otherwise on learning about Nagendra’s good intentions and his support for the stir.
Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nagendra opined that the demands of the Pourakarmikas were legitimate and justified. He observed that the government was unduly dragging its feet especially when Dasara is round the corner. He sought immediate intervention of the Chief Minister and Minister for Urban Development.
He threatened that he along with others from BJP would join the stir if the government continues to be indecisive beyond the next 48 hours.
This is the time for photo shoot, is it not a shame to these people. In fact what Pourakarmikas is very much true. They have skin disease, astma doinng this job, for long term. I think its their right to ask for doing such low cheap hard work where no one is ready to do. Their families stay as they are in the low catagory. When politicians can loot the public money, theres nothing wrong is agreeing their demads. They are like our people who are protecting our borders, and these are proctecting our city in a different way. Please correct me if am wrong.