‘Dasara Yuva Sambhrama’ – Day 6: Special children steal the show

Mysuru: Special children stole the show on the sixth day of ‘Dasara Yuva Sambhrama’ last evening at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here.

Students of Putteeramma School for Speech and Hearing Impaired presented a thought-provoking dance to the song ‘Vande Mataram Sujalam Suphalam Mareyada Sheetalam’ with matchless perfection and synchronisation defying their inability bewildering the audience. The excellent point was when the widow of a martyred soldier was sobbing in front of her husband’s body, their little daughter holds aloft the National Flag held by her father.

The scene of patriotism received a thunderous applause from the audience. Befitting the occasion, portraits of Kuvempu, Sir MV, Dr. Rajkumar, Kittur Rani Chennamma and Kanakadasa were displayed on the stage.

Students of Nireekshe Special School presented a dance-drama sending a message that they need empathy and not sympathy. Nagaraj Jamakhandi Memorial Trust, Bengaluru, donated Rs.25,000 to Nireekshe School on the occasion.

Later, students of JSS Women’s College, Chamarajanagar and Vijay Vittala Composite PU College danced to songs highlighting the richness of the State culture and Kannada language.

Students of Shankaregowda College of Education, Mandya, Gautama FGC, Gundlupet, Jnanadara FGC, Hunsur, Vontikoppal Government PU College and Sapthagiri PU College presented dances with meaningful contemporary messages.