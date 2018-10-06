Minister promises to boost Tourism in State

Mysuru: Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh assured to make all possible efforts to develop the State as second best tourist hub of the country as the State has been ranked seventh in attracting the tourists.

He was speaking after inaugurating Travel log’18, a two-day National Seminar on ‘Tourism and the Digital Transformation,’ organised by the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Pooja Bhagavath Memorial Mahajana Education Centre, PG Wing of SBRR Mahajana FGC, on KRS Road in Metagalli here yesterday.

He said that the State has been attracting huge number of 22 lakh visitors every year from both abroad and other States of the nation as it is blessed with natural abundance.

He said that the State had recorded the business turnover of Rs.3,000 crore last year, but neighbouring Tamil Nadu had registered 9,000 crore turnover in tourism sector — thrice more than Karnataka. However, Karnataka State Government has been making all efforts to give boost to tourism besides to tap the tourism potentiality of the State to utmost level by giving thrust to development of tourist spots, he said.

The Minister said that the Government has also given special attention for hospitality management which is crucial to attract the visitors. The role of taxi, cab owners and drivers is very important in hospitality management.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswanmy is also releasing sufficient grants for improvement of tourism. Highest number of jobs has been created in this sector in the State. As many as 17 persons will get jobs if a hotel is constructed. The State Government would give priority for such business besides providing subsidies to unemployed youths for the purchase of cabs as part of promoting tourism and job creation activities.

Mahesh also said various flight operators are also operating the flights at a cheap fare of Rs.999 per ticket between Bengaluru and Mysuru during this Dasara season. Such measures have been taken as part of tourism promotion to attract visitors to the Heritage City.

The Mysore Palace illumination, which used to be only a two-day affair (mainly on Saturdays and Sundays and on some particular occasions), will henceforth be a regular feature. And the expenses incurred by the additional five-day illumination will be paid by the Tourism Department.

State Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda wanted the Tourism Department to utilise modern technology for improvement of tourism economy. Youths should come forward to study the courses like Tourism and Hospitality Management as there is ample job opportunities in this sector.

Mahajana Education Society (MES) President R. Vasudevamurthy, Secretary Dr. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Vice-President T. Muralidhar Bhagavat and others were present during the inauguration.

The valedictory of the two-day Conference, organised as a part of World Tourism Day, will be held at 3.45 pm today.