Citywide anti-narcotics operation nets peddlers

August 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the recent bust of a drug manufacturing unit in Mysuru, the City Police have intensified inspections and night patrols.

Last evening, two Marijuana (ganja) peddlers were arrested, and 83 grams of ganja were seized. In a separate operation, the Police recovered 1.5 kilograms of ganja that had been cultivated on vacant land at Udayagiri.

Over 129 individuals were subjected to medical screening, and cases have been registered against 14 persons for alleged drug consumption. Authorities have also issued externment (banishment) orders against several ganja peddlers.

The Police inspected autos, trucks and other vehicles parked in various localities and simultaneously carried out operations targeting traffic violations such as triple riding and rash driving, registering cases against offenders.

The coordinated operation was launched under the leadership of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar. Deputy Commissioners of Police R.N. Bindu Mani and K.S. Sundar Raj, along with commando units and other officers, carried out foot patrols and inspected suspicious vehicles, individuals and commercial establishments.

Searches were also conducted in parks and isolated areas, specifically targeting individuals exhibiting suspicious behaviour. In addition, inspections were carried out at paying guest accommodations, hostels and student housing facilities.

Searches on since July 27

According to a release from the Police Commissioner’s Office, as part of the ongoing intensive drive against Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)-related activities, daily searches and seizures have been conducted city-wide since July 27.

Yesterday 14 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, with 129 suspects picked up for testing. Two accused were arrested, and a total of 83 grams of ganja were seized.

Two externment orders were issued in connection with NDPS Act violations. Around seven additional suspects were picked up and sent for consumption testing during the day’s drive.

On Aug. 6, 12 cases were registered under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, with 140 suspects picked up for drug testing. Of these, 10 suspects remain under scrutiny. 860 grams of ganja were seized and one person was arrested.

As part of the crackdown, search warrants were executed at 11 college hostels. Several boys’ PGs, private hostels and rented accommodations used by students were also inspected.