Dasara grandeur unveiled at Ramsons Bombe Mane

August 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 21st edition of Ramsons Bombe Mane (Ramsons House of Dolls) by Ramsons Kala Pratishtana at Nazarbad in city, was inaugurated by Raja Krishnappa Nayaka, titular head of the erstwhile Surpur Bahari Bahadur royal family, yesterday.

The special galleries were inaugurated by Helen Philon, Co-Founder and Trustee of Deccan Heritage Foundation and Stephane Bloch Saloz, Trustee of the Foundation.

Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, the big-ticket event of the State, that depicts the bygone era of Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of the princely Mysore State, is recreated with the precise arrangement of dolls. Khas Durbar (private durbar) of the Maharaja, Shami Vruksha Puja, padapuja of Maharaja by the Maharani, Saraswati Puja, Ayudha Puja and other prominent customs and tradition still in practice, are brought to life here.

Nalwadi, royal courtiers…

Mention must be made of the most celebrated erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the doll of who has been deftly carved by the artists of Kolhapur. The royal courtiers and relatives of the royal family, have been artistically recreated by the artists from Jaipur.

The dolls of Gayathri, Meenakshi, Kamakshi, Indrakshi and Vishalakshi, have been arranged in the order of Mysore style paintings, evoking a sense of devotion. The special gallery tells the story of Lord Hanuman’s saga of adventure.

Lord Hanuman’s divinity

Hanumad Vilasa, the highlight of the special gallery, unveils the leele (divine play) of Lord Hanuman, who is integral to the epic Ramayana.

From the fun and frolic childhood of Hanuman to his association with Lord Ram, starting from his meeting with Lord Ram, alliance with Sugreeva, meeting with Sita, Lanka Dahan (setting Lanka on fire), Samudralanghana (crossing the ocean), Sethu bandhana (building of bridge across the ocean), Ravana Samhara (killing of demon king Ravana) and Rama Pattabhisheka (coronation of Lord Ram), are suffice to revisit the tale of Hanuman.

12 States

Thousands of dolls embodying the significance of over 12 States like Karnataka: Mysore, Channapatna and Kinnal dolls. Tamil Nadu: Tanjavur, Madurai, Kadalur, Pudukotai and Kanchipuram. Andhra Pradesh: Kondapalli and Ettikoppa. Telangana: Nirmal. Puducherry. Rajasthan: Jaipur and Jodhpur. Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh, Varanasi and Saranath. West Bengal: Krishna Nagar, Bankoda and Kolkatta. Maharashtra: Kolhapur. Odisha and Kerala States.

Srikanth Sharma from Bombe Rangamandira in city, presented some of sequences of Ramayana through salaake bombeyaata, a form of puppet show.

The dolls are exhibited throughout the year and the public may visit between 10 am and 7 pm.

Art historian and Curator Raghu Dharmendra and Secretary of Ramsons Kala Pratishtana R.G. Singh and others were present during the inauguration.