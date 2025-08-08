Road connecting B.M. Sri Nagar, Metagalli to be closed for three days

August 8, 2025

SWR to take up track replacement works from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The road connecting B.M. Sri Nagar and Metagalli will be partially closed near the Railway Level Crossing, following the maintenance works taken up by South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru division. The road will be closed for a period of three days between 8 am of Aug. 9 (tomorrow) and 6 pm of Aug. 11.

The South Western Railway has been replacing old railway tracks with new tracks between Mysuru and Arasikere in Hassan. The SWR officials at the site, said that the replacement of the tracks would increase the speed of trains from existing 70 kmph to 100 kmph.

Traffic diversions have also been announced by the Mysore City Traffic Police for the safety of general public and vehicles. Those travelling towards B.M. Sri Nagar through Outer Ring Road (ORR) must continue till Road Under Bridge near Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) and take a U-Turn to pass through Road Under Bridge (RUB) and Karakushalanagar to reach B.M. Sri Nagar.

Another alternative route would be through RUB on Jawa Road to reach B.M. Sri Nagar.

It may be recalled that KRS Road was also closed for a day for similar works during March.