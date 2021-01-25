City Police hold R-Day rehearsal
January 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Republic Day (R-Day) Parade in city tomorrow (Jan. 26), City Police held a 45-minute rehearsal at Torch Light Parade Grounds in Bannimantap this morning.

A total of eight Platoons, including those from Civil Police, Home Guards and Mounted Police, took part in the rehearsal, which was held under the supervision of DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda.

Dr. Prakash Gowda said that there will be only Police parade tomorrow and the event will begin at 9 am. Pointing out that there will be no school children parade tomorrow because of COVID-19 pandemic, he said that all the participants and the members of the public are asked to gather at the venue well before 9 am as a security measure.

Addl. SP Shivakumar Dandin, CAR DCP Shivaraju, Mounted Police Commandant Nagaraj, NR ACP Shivashankar and other Police personnel were present. 

Meanwhile, the Police Parade tomorrow at Torch Light Parade Ground will be led by Mounted Police Dy.SP K.N. Suresh, with Reserve Police Inspector S.D. Sasanur as his Deputy.

The Mounted Police convoy will be led by Ningappa, CAR team by PSI P. Suresh, DAR team by PSI D. Ramesh, City Civil Police by G. Irshad, City Traffic Police by PSI N.K. Bhavya, Women’s Police by PSI M. Radha, Home Guards by D. Shivanna and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) team by Vasanth Kumar.

The Police Band team will be led by M. Anthony of CAR, Sathyanagaraju of KSRP and M. Somashekar of DAR.

The commentary team will comprise Lakshmi of Varuna Police Station, Nandini of Vidyaranyapuram Police Station and M. Somashekar of DAR.

