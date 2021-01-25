‘KRRS to stage Statewide stir if tractors are stopped’
Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has warned that it will be forced to stage Statewide stir if Police stop tractor-borne farmers from taking part in the tractor parade to be taken out by farmers at Bengaluru tomorrow, marking R-Day.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that KRRS, with support from other farmer and Labour Unions, has organised ‘Jana Ganarajyotsava’ tractor parade at Bengaluru tomorrow in support of the R-Day tractor parade being taken out by Farmer Unions at New Delhi tomorrow.

Pointing out that the Delhi Police have granted permission to take out tractor parade, he said that the KRRS has discussed the issue with Bengaluru Police Commissioner, who in turn has told the farmers not to bring tractors to the State capital.

Urging the Government to give permission for the tractor rally just like in New Delhi, he warned that Statewide protests will be launched if the Government and the Police try to stop tractors from entering Bengaluru or stop them midway on other Highways   in the State.

Nagendra also cautioned that the farmers will be forced to resort to Highway Bandh if they are prevented from taking out tractor rally at Bengaluru tomorrow.

KRRS office-bearers Hoskote Basavaraj, P. Marankaiah, Mantagalli Mahesh and Gurumallappa were present during the press meet.

