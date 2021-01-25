Guidelines to public attending Republic Day event tomorrow
News

Guidelines to public attending Republic Day event tomorrow

January 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Republic Day celebrations scheduled to take place at Torch Light Parade Ground in Bannimantap tomorrow (Jan. 26) at 9 am, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has issued certain instructions to be followed by the public for maintaining Law and Order and smooth traffic movement. The Instructions are as follows:

1. VIPs and other dignitaries, Legislators, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President and Vice-President, Corporators and other guests must enter Bannimantap Torch Light Parade Ground via main gate. The dignitaries should park their vehicles at the left side of the main gate.

2. Police vehicles, vehicles of media personnel and Government vehicles (both two-wheelers and four-wheelers) should be parked at the space near gate G-1.

3. The members of the public are required to enter the venue  from gate G-5 and park their vehicles (both two-wheelers  and four-wheelers) at the designated space.

4.The members of the public can also enter from gate G-11. However, parking of only two-wheelers is allowed near this gate.

5. Those taking part in the programmes and parade are required to enter from gate G-8 and park their vehicles.

6. Carrying of any type of weapons, knife, glass water bottles and big bags to the ground is not allowed.

7. Metal Detectors have been placed at all the entry points to the venue and the members of the public are required to mandatorily pass though them as a security measure.

8. The public are disallowed to enter the space where the parade and programmes will take place. The public should watch the programmes sitting at the designated spots. Also, frequent movement of public is restricted once the programme starts.

READ ALSO  R-Day at New Delhi: Karnataka tableau features Basavanna's Anubhava Mantapa

9. The members of the public are barred from entering the venue other than the specified entry gates.

10. The members of the public must park their vehicles as directed by the Traffic Police at the spot.

11. Legal action will be initiated against such members of the public who park their vehicles in a haphazard manner, causing traffic disruption.

12. CCTVs must be installed at all vantage and strategic points at public spaces and gatherings like Markets, Railway Station, Bus Stand, Airport, places of worship, tourist spots, Malls, theatres etc., Also, the owners/ managers must deploy additional security personnel as a security measure.

13. The owners/ managers of hotels, lodges, home stays etc., must gather complete information about the identity of customers who check in and also scrutiny their baggage and belongings.

14. The members of the public should call City Police Control Room Numbers — 0821- 2418100/ 2418339/ 2418139 in case they notice suspicious movement of persons, vehicle or unattended/ discarded  luggages or articles. The identity of such callers will not be disclosed.

The Police have also asked all the participants to maintain COVID-19 norms in place such as mandatory wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distance, among others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching