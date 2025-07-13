Dr. K.B. Ganapathy passes away
News, Top Stories

Dr. K.B. Ganapathy passes away

July 13, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (85), Founder-Editor, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers, published by Academy Newspapers Pvt. Ltd., passed  away in city this morning.

A native of Kunjila village in Kakkabbe, North Kodagu, Kalyatanda B. Ganapathy was the son of late K.A. Bopaiah and late K.B. Muthavva (Baby).

Fondly known as KBG among the journalist fraternity and Gandhi to his family and friends, he leaves behind his wife Ralie Ganapathy (Kechamada), sons Vikram Muthanna, Managing Editor, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra and Mickey Bopanna, Executive Director of Academy Newspapers, daughters-in-law, grand-children and a host of relatives and friends.

His passing away is mourned by well-wishers, esteemed readers, advertisers, patrons, subscribers, delivery boys, newspaper agents and Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra staff.

K.B. Ganapathy’s body was kept at his residence ‘Fourth Estate’ #375, 8th Main, 9th Cross, Lalithadri Road, K.C. Layout, Mysuru, for people to pay their last respects.

Last rites were held at the crematorium located at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city this evening.

Condolences pour in

On learning about the demise of KBG, Star of Mysore Office was flooded with calls from people from all walks of life to express their deep condolences and reminisce their association with him during his life time. Thousands of people including VIPs, politicians, religious heads and journalists visited KBG’s residence and consoled the grieving family members.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching