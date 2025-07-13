CM Siddu, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy condole KBG’s demise

July 13, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar have expressed their condolences following the demise of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy in Mysuru this morning.

CM Siddaramaiah on his ‘X’ handle, posted, “I am deeply saddened by demise of senior journalist friend K.B. Ganapathy of Mysuru, my native. The media in the State is orphaned by his demise. Throughout his service for more than five decades in journalism, Ganapathy was known for his factual and professional writing. Having created a large leadership in Mysuru city through ‘Star of Mysore’ newspaper, he was also the Founder-Editor of ‘Mysuru Mithra’. Let his legacy be an inspiration to young journalists.”

Dy.CM Shivakumar, in his post said, “Saddened by the demise of K.B. Ganapathy, stating, ‘the Mysuru city has lost its Star.’ His articles had deep impact on society which gained popularity not only in Mysuru but at the national and international level as well.”

Union Minister HDK, in his condolence on ‘X’ said, “KBG’s demise was a great loss to journalism and literary world”.