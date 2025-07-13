Tribute to an Entrepreneur-Journalist

July 13, 2025

and Publisher of STAR OF MYSORE & MYSURU MITHRA Newspapers

Dr. Kalyatanda B. Ganapathy, the former Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) and Editor-in-Chief of Star of Mysore English Evening Daily and Mysuru Mithra Kannada Morning Daily of Mysuru, published by Academy Newspapers Pvt. Ltd., Bannimantap, Mysuru, passed away at the age of 85 in Mysuru today (July 13, 2025).

Mysuru city’s largest circulated and popular evening newspaper, Star of Mysore, was founded by K.B. Ganapathy and late C.P. Chinnappa in 1978. The Kannada morning regional newspaper Mysuru Mithra, a sister concern of Star of Mysore, was founded in 1980 and is equally popular, covering five districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu.

K.B. Ganapathy with C.P. Chinnappa, with whom he established Academy Press in 1975 and launched Star of Mysore in 1978.

Born on 27.12.1939 to K.A. Bopaiah and K.B. Muthavva (Baby) in Coorg (Kodagu), K.B. Ganapathy is the second of the four siblings. A native of Kunjila (Kakkabbe) village in North Kodagu, his father was a school teacher belonging to the Kalyatanda family, a Kodava clan.

Ganapathy was a Bachelor of Arts and Law and had a Diploma in Journalism from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bombay. He practised as an advocate at the Karnataka High Court and the Civil Courts in Bengaluru from 1961 to 1964.

K.B. Ganapathy in his chamber at Star of Mysore office.

After being a trainee-junior lawyer for four years at a senior advocate’s office in Bengaluru, he wanted to pursue journalism, which he was inclined towards. So he moved to Bombay to study journalism at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

After he got his diploma, he interviewed with T.J.S. George, the doyen of journalism, who was then the Assistant Editor of Free Press Journal, who gave Ganapathy his first job as a Sub-Editor.

Ganapathy worked as a Journalist (Reporter and Sub-Editor) in Free Press Journal and Indian Express, Bombay, till 1970 and then established his advertising agency, ‘Sunbeam Advertising’, Pune, in 1970.

A star was born

After marriage, in 1976, he shifted to Mysuru because his wife K.K. Devamma (Ralie Ganapathy) was a Government College lecturer, and his family members were living in Mysuru. Soon, he ventured to do what he always loved — Journalism. Thus, in 1978, Star of Mysore was born.

Today, 48 years later, Star of Mysore, an evening English newspaper of Mysuru city, with a population of about a million, is the largest circulated newspaper with over a lakh readership. Two years after establishing Star of Mysore, in 1980, Ganapathy recognised the importance of journalism in the local language and started a local Kannada morning paper called Mysuru Mithra.

Three Wordsmiths: R.K. Narayan and N. Ram insisted that K.B. Ganapathy sit in the middle flanked by these patron giants of the literary world.

Today, this Kannada paper has gone from being a local paper to a regional paper covering five districts with a readership of over 2.5 lakh.

Even though in the 1970s Mysuru had many newspapers, Star of Mysore stood out for its factual reports and in-depth coverage. To add, Ganapathy wrote two columns every other day called Abracadabra and Hocus-Pocus, which helped popularise the paper.

These columns were enlightening, informative, risque and soon captured the attention and imagination of Mysureans. Ganapathy, after 48 years, continued to write his column. His last two Abracadabras were on the global conflict — ‘Pondering over wars and warmongers of the world!’ published on June 19 and ‘A miracle in Jerusalem’ on June 21, 2025.

Shaking hands with a replica of noted cartoonist R.K. Laxman’s ‘The Common Man.’

Attention to reportage, visual appeal

It is noteworthy that Star of Mysore is probably the country’s only evening subscribed English newspaper. Ganapathy achieved this by building a strong distribution network while paying attention to reportage, an endeavour in which many national newspapers failed.

Ganapathy did three unique things in local journalism. First, he wanted the newspaper to stand out visually. To achieve this, he chose to print Star of Mysore in a unique size — Berliner. Even though this newspaper size costs more money to publish, he felt it was essential for recall. Today, Star of Mysore is the only Berliner- sized newspaper in the country.

The next was his approach to journalism and public participation. Before the term ‘citizen journalist’ was coined, Ganapathy in the 1980s encouraged Mysureans, be it teachers, students or industrialists, to write. Be it a letter to the editor or even articles, everyone was encouraged.

Even today, this tradition continues with columnists like Dr. Javeed Nayeem, Sadhguru, Devdutt Pattanaik, Dr. Balasubramaniam and Gouri Satya.

Many of the young journalists and writers of Star of Mysore from the 1980s-90s did not have a journalism degree, yet they were employed at Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra. Ganapathy felt that a ‘nose for news’, a ‘passion for storytelling’ and a ‘sense of journalistic purpose’ were more important than a degree in journalism.

Today, most of these ‘alumni’ of SOM and MM as the two newspapers are fondly abbreviated, are in senior positions in other national media houses.

Some of them are late Girish Nikam (Rajya Sabha TV), late Niranjan Nikam (Deccan Herald), Krishna Prasad (former Editor of Outlook Magazine), Chetan Krishnaswamy (Formerly with The Week Magazine), H.R. Ranganath (former editor of Kannada Prabha and now the Editor-in-Chief, Public TV), Manu Aiyappa (The Times of India), etc.

UoM Honorary Doctorate to Dr. K.B. Ganapathy.

Passion for journalism

In a way, with his passion for journalism, Ganapathy turned his two newspapers into a kind of school for journalism, producing more practising and successful journalists than the journalism schools in Mysuru.

Over the years, both newspapers have also patronised celebrated thinkers and writers such as T.J.S. George, Maneka Gandhi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Sadhguru, to name a few.

With his two newspapers, Ganapathy created awareness among the people of Mysuru city about the usefulness and impact of an influential local evening newspaper on the community.

When a citizen is in trouble due to poor service by various Government or quasi-Government agencies or the local bodies, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra are their voice for justice. More importantly, he showed that local journalism could be influential and have an impact in creating a good city, as it brings awareness among the citizenry, who then hold their leaders accountable for the health of their city.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra head offices in Bannimantap.

Courage and determination

Speaking about Star of Mysore, late Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar had said, “If there is a torch-bearer in this part of the country that always stood for liberty and equality, it is Star of Mysore.” He then added, “Ganapathy always wages a silent war with the establishment and in the process, he and his family faced many threats and attacks. This is easier said than done. I salute his courage and determination.”

The combination of an entrepreneur-journalist is scarce, and Ganapathy has achieved a rare feat by being successful as both. Today, his newspapers have become household names, and with their online edition, they have truly become the conduit that connects Mysureans to Mysuru and Mysureans to their leaders.

No wonder late Ananth Kumar stated, “Star of Mysore is now addressed in the same breath as Mysore Pak and Mysooru Mallige. I have seen eveningers like Mid-Day in Mumbai and Bengaluru. But in this part of the country, Star of Mysore has earned its unique and respectful place in the hearts of its readers.”

Mysuru has been better off for having these two newspapers because using the two newspapers, Ganapathy took up numerous causes for the city of Mysuru and Mysureans, such as — Save Kukkarahalli Lake, Campaign against Chamalapura Power Plant, Campaign to Save Heritage buildings, Campaign for Tree Protection, Strived and succeeded in converting noted novelist R.K. Narayan’s house in Yadavagiri into a Museum, supporting Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), an NGO, in its activities, to name a few.

Concern for Mysuru

Star of Mysore’s major article on Rare Materials Plant (RMP), the Uranium Unit of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Yelwal, which the local villagers called ‘Bomb Factory’, had brought the top official of Atomic Energy from Bombay to Mysuru to allay fears of the Mysureans.

This article was written by one Saketh Rajan (late), a young, intelligent student. The official held a press meet, assuring that there was no danger of ‘radiation leak’ or of any kind, and all measures for absolute safety and security are taken care of.

Only after this, other NGOs came on the scene demanding closure of this ‘bomb factory’ or revealing the safety measures taken in the event of accidents in the unit.

Now, the company, Academy Newspapers Pvt. Ltd., under which the two newspapers are published, employs many people apart from providing part-time jobs and serving over 4 lakh Mysureans.