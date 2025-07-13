Social service under KBG’s leadership

July 13, 2025

K.B. Ganapathy served as the Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru Kendra. He has also served as its Vice-Chairman; Former Vice-President of Kodava Samaja, Mysuru; Former Vice-President of Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) and Member of Karnataka Patrika Akademi 1993-1995.

Fund raising

1. Funds were raised for the victims of the Kargil war in 1999.

2. Funds for the Gujarat earthquake in 2001 were raised by collecting about Rs. 12 lakh with the help of Rotary Mysore.

3. Collected Rs. 3.80 lakh as relief funds in association with Rotary Mysore for the earthquake victims of Latur district in Maharashtra in 2003.

4. Star of Mysore collected Rs. 74 lakh from various organisations and handed it over to the Mysore Citizens Forum (MCF) to be distributed to those who lost their lands and homes in the Tsunami that struck Tamil Nadu in 2004.

5. Star of Mysore has been giving monthly financial help to the nursing home being run by Little Sisters of the Poor and the rehabilitation centre for the mentally challenged being maintained by Mother Teresa Mission Charities in Bannimantap, and also presenting Rs. 10,000 annually to Deena Bandhu Charitable Trust to be distributed among talented children.

6. Star of Mysore also collected Rs. 7.5 lakh for successful surgery for a hearing-impaired child for a Cochlear implant.

7. Among other services, the company instituted the ‘Star of Mysore Silver Jubilee Endowment Medal’ at the University of Mysore. The gold medal is awarded to the candidate who has passed the MA Exam in Journalism by securing the highest marks in the entire course (in all the papers). The candidate, however, must have studied in the English Medium.

DEVELOPMENT OF SCHOOLS

1. Adoption of Government Kannada-Urdu High School in HUDCO Colony in Bannimantap and constructing separate toilets for boys, girls and teachers at the school and compound for the school.

2. As a patron of Kodagu Model School in Vidyashankara Layout, which is a lower-middle-class area, Ganapathy personally raised over Rs. 40 lakh donations and also contributed substantially to its development.

3. Star of Mysore has raised money to build infrastructure for other schools, too.