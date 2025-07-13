MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, other dignitaries pay last respects
July 13, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and former Ministers S.A. Ramdas and Sa.Ra Mahesh, former MLA and BJP City President L. Nagendra and State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya were among other political leaders who visited the residence of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy and paid their last respects, this morning.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidanandaji offering his tributes

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidanandaji, family members of NR Group and Siddartha Group, Pharmacist N. Raghavan and a host of journalists too visited.

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh placing a wreath

Yaduveer, expressing sadness, said KBG will not only be remembered as a journalist but also a person who was involved in many social service initiatives.

N. Raghavan of Raghulal & Co. paying his tributes

In his condolence message, Raghu Kautilya, terming KBG as the ‘Bhishma’ of Mysuru journalism, said KBG’s was a fatherly figure who always guided me on various issues.

R. Raghu Kautilya paying his last respects

Swami Muktidanandaji said, “KBG, known for his factual and accurate writing, was a great supporter of creative and progressive initiatives and acted as a pillar of strength.”

NR Group family, led by R. Guru,
paying their last respects.

Sri Kaveri Kodava Association – Mysuru East President and Kodagu Model School Chairman K.M. Belliappa, Association Vice-President Padma Bopaiah, Secretary Sachin Devaiah, Joint Secretary Sunil Muthappa and other community members too paid their last respects.

