City buses get assistive tech for visually impaired

July 13, 2025

KSRTC to launch voice-guided travel in 200 buses through ‘Divya Spandana’ from July 14

Mysuru: In a pioneering step towards inclusive public transport, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is launching a voice-guided assistive technology for visually impaired passengers travelling by city buses.

The system, locally named ‘Divya Spandana’, will be officially introduced on July 14 in 200 city buses.

The initiative is designed to help visually impaired and low-vision individuals travel independently, reducing dependence on others and boosting self-confidence during daily commutes.

Developed in collaboration with Continental Automotive Components India Pvt. Ltd., IIT Delhi, the Raised Lines Foundation (RLF), and Enable India, the assistive technology — originally called ‘OnBoard’ — has been locally renamed ‘Divya Spandana’ to reflect its inclusive and empathetic intent.

It has been funded by the German development agency GIZ India under the Green Urban Mobility Partnership between India and Germany.

With Mysuru now deploying the system in 200 buses, the city stands at the forefront of accessible urban mobility in India.

The system operates using a two-part communication mechanism: User Module: A compact, remote-like device carried by the visually impaired commuter. Bus Module: Installed on the lower front glass near the entry door of KSRTC buses.

At the bus stop, a commuter presses the “Find” button on the User Module. The corresponding Bus Module responds with a loud audio announcement of the bus’s route number.

If the route matches the commuter’s destination, pressing “Select” alerts the driver and conductor that a visually impaired passenger is preparing to board. This ensures the bus halts longer for safe boarding. The same process is used when the commuter nears their destination to facilitate safe disembarkation.

Notable features include: Detection of selected buses within a 30-meter radius, queued announcements to prevent confusion when multiple buses arrive, loud, clear voice prompts that increase in volume as the bus approaches, weather-resistant design tested for durability.

To support seamless integration, the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), under the leadership of Ram Prasad, has trained 400 visually impaired individuals from Mysuru city and surrounding taluks.

KSRTC staff — including drivers and conductors operating buses equipped with the system — have also undergone orientation sessions to familiarise themselves with the device and assist users effectively.

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar