After outrage, K.R. Hospital patients get dinner on time

July 13, 2025

Mysuru: Government Hospitals, meant to aid recovery by serving nutritious meals to inpatients, are failing in this basic duty. Instead of providing nourishment, food is landing in dustbins — untouched and wasted — at major hospitals in Mysuru.

This daily reality unfolds at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and PKTB Hospital.

As per the official schedule, patients are to receive breakfast at 8.30 am (idli, upma, tomato bath, pulav, coffee, tea or bread), lunch at 12 noon (rice, chapathi, sambar, palya and curd), evening tea or coffee at 4 pm and dinner at 7 pm.

However, in gross violation of the schedule, dinner is being served as early as 3 pm. By the time patients attempt to eat it later in the evening or night, the food has turned cold and tasteless, prompting many to throw it away.

Authorities act only after media exposé

Following a report published in Mysuru Mithra, sister publication of Star of Mysore, on July 11 about the poor food service to inpatients at K.R. Hospital, PKTB, Trauma Care Centre and Cheluvamba Hospital, authorities finally took note. They have now instructed the contractor to serve dinner only after 7 pm.

Patients had complained that dinner was being served around 3.30 pm, turning watery and flavourless by night, often ending up untouched.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. H.T. Shobha said steps are being taken to ensure meals are served as per the prescribed schedule.

“Dinner was being served early to avoid inconvenience to diabetic patients. However, we received several complaints about food being wasted. We’ve now directed the contractor to strictly follow the designated timings,” she said.

850 inpatients, but little nourishment

Across K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba, PKTB, Trauma Care Centre and Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital, around 850 inpatients are served three meals a day. But many complain that the food is watery, bland and monotonous. Worse, curd or buttermilk — mandated in the lunch and dinner menu — is reportedly never served.

A Group D worker in charge of ward maintenance confirmed that large quantities of food are dumped into hospital bins every day.

“Patients at Cheluvamba and PKTB are supposed to get eggs and special items on specific days. But none of it is being served. Instead, it’s the same watery food every day. Even on Sundays, breakfast is just three slices of bread and coffee,” said an inpatient at K.R. Hospital.