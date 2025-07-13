‘Smart’ empowerment for students

July 13, 2025

Mysuru: To empower the SSLC students, the Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled, supported by the NR Foundation and NR Group organised an event to celebrate inclusion achievement and the strong spirit of visually impaired girls, at the school yesterday.

As part of the celebration, 12 students were given smartphones, unlocking new possibilities for digital learning and personal independence. The smartphones were distributed by Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

These smart phones distributed among the students are equipped with tools like Optical Character Recognition (OCR), NVDA screen reader integration and accessible apps such as Instareader and ‘Be My Eyes’ which allows the students to read printed material, navigate independently and access real-time assistance with confidence and ease.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Mahadevappa said, “It is inspiring to see institutions are working toward an inclusive environment. These students are not just being helped, they’re empowered.”

“Their determination and resilience reflect the future we’re striving toward, a future where inclusion is not an exception but a norm. When technology meets compassion, extraordinary change is possible, and today’s initiative is a shining example of how we can bridge gaps with purposeful action,” he added.

In his address, NR Foundation Chairman R. Guru, said the initiative is more than just about distributing smartphones — it’s about opening doors to opportunity. Technology should be an equalizer, and at RMSD, we strive to ensure that every child is equipped to overcome challenges and thrive.”

M.R. Suresh, Chief Operating Officer, N. Ranga Rao and Sons was present.