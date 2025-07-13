Miscreants waylay woman; loot gold worth lakhs of rupees

July 13, 2025

Mysuru: Miscreants, who waylaid a scooter-bound woman, loot her of gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees at Gokulam on Friday.

The woman, who lost her gold is B. Vidyashree, a resident of Gokulam 2nd Stage. On Friday at about 3 pm, Vidyashree was proceeding on her scooter near Gokulam School Park, when her mobile phone rang. She slowed down her scooter when two persons, wearing helmets, who came on a bike, intercepted her and snatched her 40 grams gold mangalya chain, 25 grams gold chain, Rs. 15,000 worth mobile phone, all worth about Rs. 2.30 lakh and sped away. A case has been registered at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station.