Miscreants waylay woman; loot gold worth lakhs of rupees
News

Miscreants waylay woman; loot gold worth lakhs of rupees

July 13, 2025

Mysuru: Miscreants, who waylaid a scooter-bound woman, loot her of gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees at Gokulam on Friday.

The woman, who lost her gold is B. Vidyashree, a resident of Gokulam 2nd Stage. On Friday at about 3 pm, Vidyashree was proceeding on her scooter near Gokulam School Park, when her mobile phone rang. She slowed down her scooter when two persons, wearing helmets, who came on a bike, intercepted her and snatched her 40 grams gold mangalya chain, 25 grams gold chain, Rs. 15,000 worth mobile phone, all worth about Rs. 2.30 lakh and sped away. A case has been registered at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching