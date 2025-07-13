Swiatek wins maiden Wimbledon title

July 13, 2025

London: Iga Swiatek of Poland made history as she clinched a stunning 6-0, 6-0 victory over USA’s Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Singles final yesterday.

It is the first double bagel victory by a player in Wimbledon in the Open Era and the first at the Tournament since 1911. The victory ensures Swiatek clinches her sixth Grand Slam title. 23-year-old Anisimova, who stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, was left in shock in what was the first Grand Slam final of her career.

For the second time in Open Era history and the first time since 1911 in Wimbledon, a double bagel victory (6-0, 6-0) was achieved in a Grand Slam final. The only other occasion was Steffi Graf beating Natasha Zvereva in the 1988 French Open final.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool celebrating their victory in the Men’s Doubles final against Rinky Hijikata and David Pel at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships yesterday.

Men’s Doubles

Fifth seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool capped their dream summer with the Wimbledon crown and first Grand Slam title as a pair when the British team downed Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2 7-6(3) in the Men’s Doubles final yesterday.

Queen’s Club and Eastbourne champions Cash and Glasspool became the first all-British pairing to win the All England Club trophy since 1936, when Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey defeated their compatriots Charles Hare and Frank Wilde in the final.