Dr. Mahesh Shenoy’s mother K. Jayanthi Bai passes away
News

Dr. Mahesh Shenoy’s mother K. Jayanthi Bai passes away

November 15, 2025

Mysuru, Nov. 15- K. Jayanthi Bai (81), wife of late M. Vinod Rao, former partner, Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works and Trustee, Kamakshi Hospitals, Mysuru, passed away following age-related illness this morning.

A resident of Vishveshwaranagar in city, she is survived by five children — Dr. M. Mahesh Shenoy (Managing Trustee, Kamakshi Hospitals), M. Manoj Shenoy, Mamta Shenoy, Maya Shenoy and Manjula Shenoy — grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Her body has been kept at her residence in Vishveshwaranagar for public to pay their last respects. Last rites will be held at the foot of Chamundi Hill tomorrow (Nov. 16) at 10 am.

Searching