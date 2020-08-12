Driving tutors violating traffic rules in city

August 12, 2020

Sir,

A couple of days back near V.V. Mohalla Police Station signal, the driving tutor of a driving school was prompting his student – driver to jump the signal and drive towards left hand side.

Though ‘free left’ is not permitted here, the tutor may be in a hurry to finish his driving class faster and hence was mis-guiding the student.

If the driving school tutors themselves teach wrong steps while coaching their driving students, we can see lot of indisciplined and traffic rule violators on the road.

Driving school tutors should teach their students about the traffic rules and should ensure that they do not violate any traffic rules for their safety and for the safety of other road-users.

– K. Chandrahas , Mysuru, 10.8.2020

