e-procurement: Deadline tomorrow

In view of the forthcoming Assembly polls, the District Administration has invited tenders (rate list) from agencies for supply of necessary computers, printer, scanner and other equipment needed for setting up Control Rooms at all Assembly segments of the district. Interested agencies may submit their tender for every equipment through e-procurement platform (portal) before 4 pm tomorrow (Mar.16). Tenders received after the deadline will not be considered. For more details call Ph: 0821-2424079.
