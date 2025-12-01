Echo of ATM van heist & bribery cases: Cop Cleansing Drive

December 1, 2025

DG&IGP orders Police personnel not to develop friendship and associate with anti-social elements

Daily monitoring in city to weed out corrupt Cops: Police Commissioner Seema Latkar

Mysore/Mysuru: In a strongly worded internal memo to all City Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs)across Karnataka, Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem has directed officers to immediately put an end to illegal activities involving Policemen, warning that any form of misconduct will not be tolerated under his leadership.

The directive comes in the wake of recent incidents that have tarnished the image of the Police force. Nine people, including a Police Constable, were arrested in the ATM van robbery case in Bengaluru, where Rs. 7.11 crore was looted on Nov. 19, 2025.

In another case, two Policemen attached to Bellandur Police Station demanded and accepted a Rs. 5,000 bribe from a grieving father while handing over his daughter’s autopsy report.

In his communication, Dr. Saleem emphasised that citizens must be treated with dignity and stressed that integrity in every interaction is essential for restoring public trust. He also reiterated that Policemen are strictly prohibited from mediating civil disputes, warning that those who violate this rule will be suspended and will face departmental inquiries.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar confirmed that all day-to-day activities of Policemen are under close scrutiny.

“The DG&IGP has instructed City and District Police heads to weed out criminal elements within the force. We are circulating the internal communication to all Police Stations through DCPs, ACPs and Inspectors, ensuring the message reaches the constabulary and lower ranks,” she said. “Incidents where Policemen have been involved in crimes have severely damaged the reputation of the Department. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated. We are monitoring the activities of Policemen at the Police Station level through daily briefing sessions, which help identify and filter out the black sheep,” she added.

Senior officers such as Sub-Division ACPs are briefing Inspectors, who in turn are briefing Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Station House Officers and Constables during their daily roll-call meetings. The message is clear: Policemen must not engage in any criminal activity, as corruption deeply erodes public trust in law enforcement institutions.

People abroad have complete faith in the Police system and this trust is equally reciprocated by the Cops. As a result, citizens readily inform Police about illegal activities, thereby helping law enforcement cleanse society. In India, however, public faith in the Police force is comparatively limited. Policemen must act promptly, with empathy and adopt a victim-centric approach. If Police personnel themselves indulge in crime, public trust erodes and regaining it becomes extremely difficult. Transparency in daily functioning and in the investigation of crimes is essential. It is for this reason that we introduced the Mane-Mane Police, aimed at building trust between the Police and the community.

—Dr. M.A. Saleem, Director General & Inspector General of Police