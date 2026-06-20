Echo of restobar fire tragedy: MCC seals 9 restaurants 

June 20, 2026

Notice issued to 16; three more restaurants to be sealed in city

Mysuru: In a major crackdown on restaurants being run without trade licence and adopting any fire safety measures in nine Zones of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), nine food joints have been sealed, besides serving notice on 16, directions issued to three restaurants to install fire safety measures and proposal submitted to seal three more restaurants.

This action comes close on the heels of a fire accident at a restobar in Dattagalli on June 15, where two cooks were charred to death, while six others suffered burns and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in city.

During their inspection, MCC officials are focusing mainly on fire safety norms, trade licence, utility of the building, public safety, cleanliness, hygiene and other key precautions.

Waking up to the alarming situation, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who chaired a meeting of various department officials at his office yesterday, with the discussions centring around fire safety measures, had issued instructions to leave no stone unturned in taking action against hotels, restaurants and other commercial centres, in case of any gross violations.

MCC officials attached to Zone-6 Office in Yadavagiri, who got into action in the evening, raided several restaurants, rooftop restaurants in the surroundings of KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand and inspected safety measures in place. Three rooftop restaurants were locked by MCC gangmen, as they were found lacking in any fire safety measures. Strangely, there was no emergency fire exit in place to evacuate customers, in the event of fire mishap.

MCC Zone-6 team was led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) M.S. Pratibha, Development Officer Jagadish, Environment Engineer Mythri, Health Inspectors Manjukumar and Basavaraj, Junior Engineers Mohan, Krishnamurthy and Dhanush.

At MCC Zone-4 limits on Gokulam Main Road in V.V. Mohalla, four restaurants were inspected and two among them were sealed for fire safety violations. The wiring was of substandard quality and the combustible materials that help in spreading fire rapidly, were found in the interiors of the premises, the major reasons behind locking two restaurants, said MCC Officers.

Two other restaurants were issued notice warning action, for inadequate ventilation and have been suggested to follow the rules.

The MCC Zone-4 AC G.S. Mahesh Kumar led the raids, with the team including Development Officer Sathyamurthy, Environment Engineer Sridevi, Health Inspector Prakash and other officers.

Similarly, one restaurant has been sealed in MCC Zone-5 jurisdiction in Vijayanagar and two in Zone-7 at Bannimantap.

One restaurant in Zone-9 on Azeez Sait Double Road (Mahadevapura Main Road), was sealed, as it was being run in the building cellar, sans fire safety, exhaust fan and most importantly, unhygienic premises.