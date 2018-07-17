Echo of Vijayanagar Shootout: Rowdy-sheeter  had Licenced Gun !

Mysuru: While one Police Station in city includes a person in rowdy-sheet, the other Police Station issues him a gun licence!

And to rectify this lapse, the Police have launched a special drive to screen all licenced gun holders in city for any criminal history or background. The Police have decided to cancel the licences of those who have criminal cases. As part of the drive, the Police will issue a warning to gun licence holders about not misusing firearms in public.

The Police move follows the shootout incident reported from Vijayanagar Fourth Stage in city a couple of days back where Satish Gowda, the District President of Jaya Karnataka organisation, had fired from his licenced revolver at cab driver Raghu after an altercation ensued between them.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao has directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) N. Vishnuvardhana to launch “Gun licence review special drive” and submit a report to him within two weeks.

There are over 1,098 gun licences issued in city by the Police Commissioner and licence owners include individuals, businessmen and politicians. Licences are issued under provisions of the Arms Act 1959 that allow civilians to procure guns if there is a threat to their life. Arms and ammunitions must be purchased from registered dealers and all the licences are renewed every year.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Dr. Subramanyeswara Rao said that while investigating Satish Gowda’s shooting incident, it came to light that Satish Gowda, despite being a rowdy-sheeter was issued a gun licence.

“Satish Gowda is a resident of Sharadadevinagar that comes under the jurisdiction of Kuvempunagar Police and a rowdy-sheet has been opened against him at Kuvempunagar Station. Despite this the Krishnaraja Police Station recommended Satish’s name for the gun licence as he had applied for the licence there. The licence was subsequently approved. There has been a lapse here and this was due to the lack of coordination between Police Stations,” the top cop said. He added that the shooting incident would not have occurred if the Police Stations were careful in recommending licences.

“To rectify the lapse, we are cracking down on those persons who have gun licences despite they being involved in criminal cases. We will summon all the 1,098 gun licence holders to the respective jurisdictional Police Stations and screen their background. If something is fishy, we will cancel the licences,” he said.

DCP N. Vishnuvardhana told SOM that the drive has already begun and all Inspectors and SIs have been ordered to call the licence holders and speak to them. “Their background will be checked and even their social behaviour will be screened to see if there is any change in their attitude after the gun licence was issued,” he said.

He added that based on the feedback by the Police Stations, a report will be sent to the Police Commissioner who has the powers to cancel the licences if there are any violations of conditions, he said. “We will not spare even if the licence holder brandishes the weapon in public,” he added.