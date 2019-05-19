Inspector Kumar transferred
Inspector Kumar transferred

On suspicion that there is something amiss in the encounter where Sukhwinder Singh was shot dead by Vijayanagar Inspector B.G. Kumar, the Police Department has transferred Kumar to headquarters, Central Range IGP Office, Bengaluru.

The transfer of Kumar is not surprising as there were several loopholes in the shoot-out story since the very first day.

Senior Police Officers admit that Kumar maintained secrecy about the entire operation to nab Sukhwinder and his accomplices.

“The Inspector claimed that the gangsters had come to exchange demonetised notes to the tune of Rs.500 crore and he was duty-bound to inform higher officials about the operation,” said a Police officer.

Jayalakshmipuram Inspector Suresh Kumar has been given additional responsibility of Vijayanagar Police Station and he took charge last evening.

May 19, 2019

