ECI curbs on social media draws flak

Mysuru: Senior Advocate P.D. Medappa condemned the stringent guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on social media usage during this Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, he said that political parties and candidates will not be able to verify social media posts of defence personnel, hate speeches and fake news on their accounts.

The advocate said that as per guidelines, no political party or candidate must display photographs of defence personnel on social media for campaigning purpose. They must also not post any content that could vitiate the electoral process or disturb peace and public order.

He said these guidelines have also led to confusion among users of social media and curtailed freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution of India according to Article 19(1) A.

Recently some newspapers and TV channels misunderstood the guidelines and misinterpreted that postings of individual opinion on political parties and candidates on social media attracts punishment, he said and added that people can post their opinion on social media except messages inciting violence.

He wanted the ECI to handle the social media strictly instead of restraining people in posting their views.

MP Pratap Simha said the ECI has clearly stated that all political advertisements on social media will require pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

These advertisements will be a part of the poll expenditure of the party. Provisions of the Model Code of Conduct will also apply to the content being posted on social media by candidates and political parties. Any violation can lead to action by the Election Commission, the MP said.

Candidates are also required to furnish details of their social media accounts at the time of filing nominations, and their activities on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Google would be under the Election Commission’s close scrutiny but not for public to air their views, he added.

On the pre-poll pact between Congress and JD(S), Simha said that it tells both parties came to this understanding fearing defeat.

To a question on his ticket confirmation, Pratap Simha said that State BJP President B.S Yeddyurappa had already assured tickets to all sitting MPs including him.

“I will face the polls based on the development works implemented by me in the last five years in Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary Seat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image.

