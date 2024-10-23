‘ED sleuths held MUDA officials at gunpoint’
'ED sleuths held MUDA officials at gunpoint'

October 23, 2024

Had Siddaramaiah wished, he could have amassed properties worth Rs. 10,000 crore: Lakshmana

Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has made explosive allegations, claiming that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office on Oct. 18, in connection with the investigation into the 50:50 site scam, coerced officials into providing documents at gunpoint. He accused them of collecting statements and falsifying evidence against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at Congress Bhavan on JLB Road this morning, Lakshmana stated that during the ED’s 32-hour probe over two days, they managed to seize only a few documents from MUDA.

“I will bring this matter to the attention of the High Court and Supreme Court, highlighting how officials were threatened to fabricate documents targeting CM Siddaramaiah,” Lakshmana remarked, noting that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were called in for security during the ED’s investigation.

Lakshmana further alleged that the ED is likely to issue summons to Siddaramaiah soon, as they are compiling a list of individuals to target, with the ulterior motive of preventing him from participating in the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign.

He added, “Had Siddaramaiah wished, he could have easily amassed properties worth a minimum of Rs. 10,000 crore.” This comment follows Siddaramaiah’s recent emotional assertion that he does not own a house in the city but lives in a rented one.

