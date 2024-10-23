Golden Throne, Howdah personal properties of Mysore royal family

October 23, 2024

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar takes exception to misleading information over ownership

Mysuru: Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has taken strong exception to certain misleading information over the ownership of the Golden Throne and the Golden Howdah.

A clarification issued by M. Lakshminarayan, authorised signatory for Pramoda Devi, stated: “It has come to our attention that certain sections of society are misinformed regarding the ownership of the Golden Throne and Ambaari (Howdah).”

“We wish to clarify that both the Golden Throne and the Howdah are private/ personal properties of Mysore Royal Family. Any claims or suggestions to the contrary are unfounded and misrepresentation of facts. The public and media are informed to take note of this clarification and we urge certain sections of the public to refrain from perpetuating any further misinformation without verifying the facts.”

“Furthermore, YouTubers are also informed to take note of this and refrain from perpetuating misinformation and false stories regarding the Golden Throne and Golden Howdah. As the rightful owner, the custody, usage and safe-keeping has been and continues to be our responsibility. It is also observed that a few among the trading and manufacturing community venture into using Howdah along with their product for the sake of promotion. Howdah and Throne are objects of immense significance and reverence. Therefore, these objects should not be used for any kind of advertisement or promotional activities.”