Guarantee Schemes will not stop until Congress is in power: CM

October 23, 2024

Mysuru: Asserting that there would be no let-up in rendering justice to the poor and implementation of social justice, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the Guarantee Schemes introduced by the Congress Government in the State would not stop until the party is in power.

He was speaking after inaugurating/ launching various development works and projects totally worth Rs. 501.81 crore in Varuna Assembly segment represented by him, at a programme organised under the joint aegis of District Administration and the Zilla Panchayat at Tayur Gate on T. Narasipur – Nanjangud Road in Mysuru district yesterday.

Pointing out that the Congress has fulfilled its pre-poll promise of introducing Guarantee Schemes, Siddaramaiah said that the success of the Schemes has silenced all those critics who were sceptical.

“The Congress Government has shown that it is a pro-people Government by introducing schemes meant for the welfare of the poor and the oppressed sections. I have been the Chief Minister twice because of the people of Varuna Constituency. I am not doing anything extraordinary for my Constituency instead I have been just executing my tasks and work honestly as the MLA of the Constituency,” he said adding that the Varuna Constituency has always been a stronghold of the Congress.

Not taken a single rupee as bribe

Maintaining that he has not taken a single rupee as bribe or graft in his entire political career spanning over four decades, the CM lashed out at the Opposition BJP and JD(S) for falsely accusing him of corruption.

Asserting that there has been no black mark in his entire political career, he said that the Opposition was jealous of him because he became the CM twice, coming from a Backward Class community.

Tight Police security was in place during the mega event.

I don’t own a house in Mysuru: CM

Contending that he does not own a house in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has been living in a rented house that belongs to a friend. “I have been living in a rented house in Mysuru though I became the CM twice. I have been constructing a house on Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar for the past three years, which is yet to be completed. The Opposition BJP and JD(S) have been falsely targeting me of owning sites just to tarnish my image. The Opposition has also targeted my wife by making false allegations of owning 14 sites. But the truth will come out shortly and I will come clean in respect of MUDA scam, in which I have been wrongly targeted by the Opposition. There is no blemish in my entire political career spanning four decades,” he said.