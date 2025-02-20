It is a victory of truth: KPCC Spokesperson

February 20, 2025

Mysuru: Calling the Lokayukta report that cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy and original landowner Devaraju in the MUDA alternative sites scam a “victory of truth,” KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana asserted that the outcome would be the same even if any other investigation agency probed the case.

He made this statement while addressing the press after staging a campaign holding a ‘Satyameva Jayate’ poster in front of the Lokayukta Office last evening.

Referring to the Lokayukta’s notice issued to RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who filed the complaint against Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA alternative sites scam, Lakshmana alleged that Krishna was merely a “side actor” in the case, backed by the BJP and JD(S).

“The Lokayukta’s notice reportedly stated that the case is civil and does not warrant an investigation. The complaint was based on a false notion or a lack of understanding and therefore, no legal action can be pursued. The report also mentioned that Krishna could challenge the Lokayukta report in the Magistrate Court within seven days of receiving the notice,” claimed Lakshmana.

BJP, JD(S) jealous

Accusing the BJP and JD(S) of targeting Siddaramaiah out of jealousy by using Snehamayi Krishna as a pawn, Lakshmana argued that CM’s wife Parvathi legally obtained the sites from MUDA and no illegal activity was involved.

“Despite this, the Opposition tried to defame the CM, but their attempts failed as the Lokayukta report has dismissed all false allegations,” he said.

Lakshmana also lashed out at Opposition leader R. Ashoka and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, labelling them as “jokers” for their persistent campaign against the CM.

He challenged the BJP leaders to question Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over the alleged encroachment of prime land in Kethaganahalli, Ramanagara district, which is currently under survey following a Court order.

Questioning Krishna’s remarks against the Lokayukta SP, Lakshmana demanded legal action against him. District Congress spokesperson K. Mahesh was also present.