Speculation over change of guard

November 13, 2025

CM Siddu, Dy.CM Shivakumar to visit Delhi on Nov. 15

Bengaluru: Amid speculation of possible Cabinet reshuffle and change of guard in the State, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will be visiting New Delhi on Nov. 15 to hold talks with the party High Command.

Both leaders are waiting for confirmation of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s appointment and once confirmed, it is expected that both issues would be resolved.

Meanwhile, Ministers in the State Cabinet have been working to secure their places. With AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge having arrived in Bengaluru, Ministers have been meeting him at his residence.

On Wednesday, Ministers Zameer Ahmed and Lakshmi Hebalkar met Kharge and held talks.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi also met State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in New Delhi on Tuesday and is said to have held talks for about half-an-hour.

Sources said that Jarkiholi has expressed his desire to take up the KPCC mantle. Jarkiholi is said to have also suggested filling up the two Ministerial berths that have fallen vacant following the resignation of B. Nagendra and dismissal of K.N. Rajanna, both belonging to ST community.