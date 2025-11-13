Dhwani Spandana in KSRTC buses of Mysuru bags Central Award
Dhwani Spandana in KSRTC buses of Mysuru bags Central Award

November 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has received ‘Award of Excellence in Urban Transport’ from the Central Government, for the successful implementation of Dhwani Spandana (Onboard bus identification and navigation system) in KSRTC buses operated in Mysuru city.

KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, at the awards presentation ceremony held in Haryana recently.

Dhwani Spandana was developed by Raised Lines Foundation, assisted by JEZ of Germany. It assists visually challenged persons to identify city buses easily and board the buses safely, by following voice-based directions. Over 400 visually challenged persons in city were trained to use this facility.

Apart from utilising the facility, the visually challenged feel confident and secure, that has brought bigger changes in travelling independently. Moreover, it is the first such project in India.

With the successful implementation of Dhwani Spandana, Mysuru adds to its list many such projects that were primarily implemented in city before replicating the same in other cities.

It may be mentioned, Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy had inaugurated Dhwani Spandana in Mysuru City Bus Stand on July 14, 2025.

