New auto fares in Mysuru from New Year

November 13, 2025

Come Jan. 1, minimum fare will go up to Rs. 36 from Rs. 30; Per-km charge beyond first 2-km to go up to Rs. 18 from Rs. 15

Mysore/Mysuru: The autorickshaw fares in city will go up by 20 percent from Jan. 1, 2026. This decision was taken at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also Distrct RTA Chairman, at the DC Office in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

As per the revision, the minimum fare will go up to Rs.36 from the present Rs.30 while the fare afterwards will go up to Rs.18 per kilometre from the present Rs.15. The DC asked RTO (Regional Transport Officer) Vasanth Eshwar Chauhan to make the revision effective from Jan.1, the New Year Day.

Earlier, members of the Auto Drivers and Owners Association, who took part in the meeting, said that auto fares had not been revised for several years in the district.

Pointing to the rising prices of fuel, spare parts, insurance premium and the cost of auto repairs, they urged the authorities to revise the fare. Responding to their plea, the DC said that the auto fare Regulatory Board will revise the fares in the State. However, this process will take a long time and as such the RTA is going to advise the RTO to upwardly revise the fare as prevalent at Bengaluru, with effect from Jan.1, 2026.

Badges to auto drivers

Stating that Insurance Companies will consider insurance premium payment only if the drivers have a badge, Reddy said as such, the Transport authorities must carry out special campaigns for distribution of badges to all auto drivers.

During the meeting, many members objected to the plying of Maharashtra and Kerala registered autos in the city without transfer of documents, which is mandatory. Responding to this, the DC asked the RTO officials to launch a 15-day special drive for checking of records and documents of non-Karnataka registered autos.

At the meeting, several auto drivers and owners urged the authorities not to issue permits for new autos. Maintaining that the number of autos plying in the city was much more than required, which has severely dented the income of auto drivers who have been in the profession for decades, they urged for ending the menace of Rapido bikes, white board taxis and such other vehicles, which have posed a severe threat to regular autos.

Pre-paid auto centres

Arguing that there has been pressure on pre-paid auto centres in the city, the drivers demanded opening of more pre-paid auto centres. They also suggested installation of CCTV cameras at such places.

Reacting to this, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj said that the Police personnel will be given suitable directions in this regard.

Mysuru (East) ARTO Madhura, Mysuru (West) ARTO Ramachandrappa, Hunsur ARTO Nayaz Pasha, Superintendents Manjunath and Shivakumar, Presidents and office-bearers of various Auto Associations — M.V. Srinivas Mitra, Shivakumar, Sowmya, Mahendra, Lakshmikanth, Ravi, Nagaraj, Somashekar and Ramesh — attended the meeting.