SC rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea against Mekedatu project
News, Top Stories

SC rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea against Mekedatu project

November 13, 2025

New Delhi: In a major setback to Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court (SC) this afternoon rejected to step into the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, dismissing Tamil Nadu’s application against Karnataka’s plan to construct Mekedatu dam.

The Supreme Court  Bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice N.V. Anjaria, observed that Tamil Nadu’s challenge to the order passed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekadatu dam was “premature,” as the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of the State as well as the opinion of the expert bodies, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

“At this stage, what is being done by the order passed by the CWC is only the preparation of the DPR, that too after taking into consideration the objections of the State of Tamil Nadu, the experts of the CWMA and CWRC. It is further to be noted that the CWC had further directed that the prior approval of the CWMA and CWRC would be a prerequisite for the consideration of the DPR. In that view of the matter, we find the present application to be premature,” said the Bench.

Mekedatu project is a multi-purpose project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district.

However, Tamil Nadu has been objecting to the construction of the Mekedatu dam as it fears it will reduce the natural water flow and negatively impact its delta region and farmers.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching