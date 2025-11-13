3 from Mysuru arrested for harassing foreigners in Goa

November 13, 2025

Goa Police arrest miscreants from Bengaluru and Mysuru; Accused produced before a Court in Goa, released on bail

Panaji: Goa Police have arrested three persons from Periyapatna in Mysuru district, Karnataka, on charges of harassing foreigners in Goa.

The Police took swift action after a video of three persons harassing the ladies went viral on social media and arrested B.R. Karthik, 28, B.N. Santosh, 33 and B.N. Ravi, residents of Boganahalli, Ravandur hobli in Periyapatna, who were later released on bail after being produced before the jurisdictional Court in Goa.

The viral video showed foreign ladies moving on Arambol Beach, North Goa, when 3 accused tried to click photos with them.

The women can be seen getting uncomfortable as the men grabbed their arms and threw their hands around the shoulders and waists. The video became widely circulated online.

The Goa Police, keeping the safety of foreigners visiting the State in mind, registered a case based on the video. Mandrem Police later tracked the three accused in Bengaluru and Mysuru and arrested them with the help of local Police.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mandrem Police Inspector Girendre J. Naik said that the accused were booked under Sections 74 [Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] and 124(2) [Wrongful restraint] of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He also added that the accused were produced before the jurisdictional Court and were later released on bail.