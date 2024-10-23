Server glitches stall property registrations

October 23, 2024

Issues related to mandatory submission of e-khata; Sub-Registrar Offices in limbo

Mysuru: The Sub-Registrar Offices in the district are facing a significant downturn, characterised by a deserted atmosphere due to ongoing confusion over the mandatory provision of e-khata for property registration, the recently amended Act and persistent server issues, among other challenges.

Consequently, the State exchequer has been adversely affected, experiencing a major revenue shortfall amounting to several crores of rupees.

Since Oct. 7, 2024, the State Government has made e-khata compulsory for the registration of documents related to immovable properties.

However, ongoing server issues, errors in khata drafts and a lack of essential documents have created barriers to timely e-khata issuance. In some instances, property registration processes have been stalled for over a month, leaving the public in a state of confusion.

Delay impacts legitimate needs

This delay has significantly impacted individuals seeking loans, as they lack the necessary documentation to present as collateral. Similar concerns have been voiced by those facing medical emergencies or requiring loans for weddings and other legitimate needs.

Furthermore, the confusion surrounding the amendments to the Act has heightened anxiety among Sub-Registrars, negatively affecting property registration procedures.

The President of India recently approved the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, which received assent on Oct. 8 and will impose new regulations on the Registration Act of 1908. This amendment was published in the State Gazette on Oct. 19, 2024.

Stringent norms contribute to standstill

The amended Act introduces several stringent norms, including punitive measures against Sub-Registrars of up to three years for registering properties based on fraudulent documents. This provision has contributed to the standstill in Sub-Registrar offices over the past two days.

In Mysuru district, there are a total of 14 Sub-Registrar offices, including five located in the city: Mysuru North, Mysuru South, Mysuru East, Mysuru West and one at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) premises.

Business at these offices has plummeted to less than half of what it typically is during normal times. Apart from properties awaiting payment of the stipulated fees, the procedures for other transactions have come to a complete standstill.

Additionally, ongoing investigations into the 50:50 site scam at MUDA by the Lokayukta Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are believed to be contributing to the significant decline in property registrations.

Previously, the registration of sites in MUDA-approved layouts accounted for a substantial portion of transactions at the Sub-Registrar offices in city. However, with the probe currently underway, both realtors and property buyers are understandably hesitant to proceed, fearing potential complications.

‘We are addressing technical issues’

We haven’t halted property registrations. There are no issues with properties that have reached the fee payment stage. On Monday alone, we completed the registration procedures for 28 properties in our office. However, there has been a delay in document submission during the initial stages, particularly since the introduction of mandatory e-khata. The number of document submissions has gradually declined. Meanwhile, we are addressing some technical issues.

— Santosh, Sub-Registrar of Mysuru North