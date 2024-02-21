Kaveri 2.0 server glitch hits Sub-Registrar Offices

February 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Registration and transactional activities came to a grinding halt at all the Sub-Registrar Offices in Mysuru due to a technical glitch and an unresponsive server of the Kaveri 2.0 online service portal.

Consequently, these offices experienced a surge in foot traffic and long queues throughout the day, with not a single payment gateway functioning. This failure placed citizens under severe hardship and resulted in significant revenue losses for the Government.

Online services like registration fees/stamp duty, marriage fees, encumbrance certificate fees, certified copy fees, firm registration, estimated guidance value and generating challan are available for the public on the software and today, these services were not available.

Officials informed Star of Mysore that the issue was not isolated to Mysuru alone but was encountered across the State. State authorities and technicians are actively investigating the server problem. “The server initially functioned this morning but began experiencing intermittent outages lasting for five to 10 minutes at regular intervals. By 10.45 am, the entire system became unresponsive, disrupting the process,” stated a Sub-Registrar in Mysuru and Nanjangud.

The five Sub-Registrar Offices in the city are at Mysuru East (Dr. Rajkumar Road), Mysuru West (near Vijayanagar Water Tank), Mysuru North (Mini Vidhana Soudha, Nazarbad), Mysuru South (Ramakrishnanagar) and MUDA Office. There are nine Sub-Registrar Offices in Mysuru district — T. Narasipur, Bannur, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Mirle, Periyapatna, Bettadapura, Hunsur and H.D. Kote.

The upgraded Kaveri 2.0, a property registration online service portal, was rolled out by the Department of Stamps and Registration in September last year. This is the upgraded version of Kaveri 1.0, to simplify the process as the first version failed to meet the purpose.

A few who were waiting in queues said that, they were finding it difficult to make payments through net banking, NEFT and RTGS. Due to technical problems, the payment of registration fees made through net banking on the system failed. Once the payment fails, users have to restart the application from the beginning, a property owner said.

Kaveri 2.0 was introduced for a smooth and transparent transaction. The new web-based application, works in three phases — pre-registration, registration and post-registration. People are expected to visit Sub-Registrar’s Office only for registration after an appointment. Now, this new system is facing server issues.