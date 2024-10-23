MLC questions CM’s claim of no house in Mysuru

October 23, 2024

Bengaluru pub in Siddaramaiah’s late son’s name is worth Rs. 350 crore, claims Vishwanath

Mysuru: A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed he does not own a house in Mysuru, MLC A.H. Vishwanath dismissed the CM’s assertions, stating that a large pub in an upscale Bengaluru locality, registered in the name of Siddaramaiah’s late son, Rakesh Siddaramaiah, and his daughter-in-law, is reportedly worth Rs. 350 crore and generates substantial rental income.

Addressing a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, Vishwanath criticised the CM and his cabinet ministers for engaging in politics while the people of Bengaluru suffer from the devastation caused by unprecedented rains.

He accused the Congress of prioritising by-election politics at a time when the entire State is grappling with rain-related disasters, calling it a disgrace that the State cabinet has failed to address public misery.

Commenting on former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar’s defection to Congress, Vishwanath asserted that referring to Yogeshwar as a ‘soldier’ brings dishonour to the entire servicemen community. He labelled Yogeshwar a ‘cheat’ and a ‘looter,’ criticising Congress for admitting someone he claims has defrauded many by promising them plots of land.

Target Byrathi Suresh

Responding to the CM’s statement about not owning a house in Mysuru, Vishwanath stated that the people of the State are not naive enough to believe the CM’s claims.

“The public knows that their CM is corrupt. Mere public posturing won’t convince them that Siddaramaiah is an honest man. The people are astute enough to assess the properties owned by the CM and other political leaders,” he noted.

“Today’s Congress resembles a haven for fraudsters and looters. Investigating Minister Byrathi Suresh, who is linked to many of the CM’s dubious dealings, will likely uncover a scam larger than the MUDA scandal,” he said, adding that those close to the CM are misguiding him.

Siddu like King Louis XVI

Vishwanath accused the CM of attempting to destroy the Congress after his tenure, likening him to King Louis XVI, who predicted a ‘JalaPralaya’ (doomsday) after his reign. He maintained that Siddaramaiah has done nothing for his Kuruba community.

“Siddaramaiah is employing a divide-and-rule strategy reminiscent of British colonialism. The state economy is in tatters under his leadership. The Government appears to lack funds even to release old-age pensions, which is truly unfortunate,” he added.

“The Congress is deluded into believing it can win the Channapatna by-polls by admitting Yogeshwar. One must remember that Congress lost Channapatna when Yogeshwar was part of the party,” Vishwanath added, asserting that the CM is merely deceiving the ‘AHINDA’ communities with empty promises.