Dasara lighting to conclude tonight

October 23, 2024

Mysuru: The enchanting Dasara illumination in Mysuru will come to an end tonight (Oct. 23). The dazzling display of lights that has adorned the city for the Dasara festival has successfully instilled a festive spirit, captivating the eyes of lakhs of spectators.

Executed by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), the electric light decorations have particularly resonated with the youth, who have celebrated the occasion by sharing reels, selfies, and photographs. This evening marks the final opportunity to experience this joyful spectacle.

Illumination has been installed across 130 kilometres of roads, including areas surrounding the Mysore Palace, with over 65 artistic creations crafted entirely from lights drawing considerable attention. Lakhs of visitors have been mesmerised by this radiant display.

Since the illumination began on Oct. 3, the public has been enchanted by the city’s electric lights. Although Dasara festivities have concluded, the remaining beauty of the lights will be switched off tonight.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’s (KSTDC) Ambaari double-decker bus tour, designed for viewing the light decorations, has witnessed a significant surge in demand.

Notably, this year’s electric decorations have prioritised safety, with no reported electrical incidents thus far. The 21-day illumination was inaugurated on Oct. 3 at the Hasiru Chappara on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Since then, countless individuals have roamed the streets to enjoy the breathtaking lights, whether in open cars, on two-wheelers, or on foot.

The beauty of Mysuru, adorned in electric lights, has been celebrated by lakhs of people. Each night, as the clock approaches 7 pm and the lights begin to glow, the excitement and cheers of the public resonate through the city streets.

Palace illumination to end too

On Oct. 23, the illuminations at Mysore Palace will come to an end. Every evening during Dasara, from 7 pm to 9 pm, the Palace dazzled with incandescent bulbs, attracting large crowds of both tourists and local residents.

Encouraging response

“The scale of this electric decoration is indeed a remarkable feat. We have succeeded in such endeavours. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also enjoyed the view from the Ambaari bus and was extremely pleased. Millions have flocked to witness the light displays, and this serves as encouragement for our efforts. — K.M. Munigopalraju, Technical Director, CESC

No official requests have been made to extend the Dasara light displays. Therefore, they will conclude today (Oct. 23). Without any issues, countless people have safely enjoyed the illuminations. —G. Sheila, Managing Director, CESC