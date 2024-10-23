Lok Sabha By-polls 2024: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad

October 23, 2024

Wayanad (Kerala): AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency at District Collector’s office in Kalpetta, here this afternoon.

Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, was accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra and son Taihan Vadra while she filed her nomination papers in Kalpetta. Earlier, a massive road show was held on main streets leading to District Collector’s office. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also took part in the road show.

Later, a mega poll rally was held in the town in which Priyanka Gandhi’s mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal among other United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders.

By-poll to Wayanad LS Constituency is being held following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, who retained Rae Bareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh after vacating the Wayanad seat. Priyanka Gandhi will be contesting against Navya Haridas of the BJP and Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming by-poll scheduled on Nov. 13.

Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who arrived at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli on a special flight yesterday evening, travelled to Wayanad by road.