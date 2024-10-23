C.P. Yogeshwar’s Ghar Wapsi

October 23, 2024

Former MLC quits BJP to join Congress, likely to contest Channapatna by-polls

Bengaluru: In a big shocker for the opposition BJP and JD(S) alliance, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar tendered his resignation to the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress party, here this morning. Yogeshwar sent his resignation to BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra through a WhatsApp message. It may be remembered that Yogeshwar, who was nominated to the Legislative Council by BJP, had resigned as MLC on Monday.

The former BJP MLC joined the Congress party in presence of KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers N. Cheluvarayaswamy, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and R. Ramalinga Reddy, former MP D.K. Suresh among others including party MLAs from Mandya and Ramanagara districts at KPCC Office on Queen’s Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogeshwar said he had joined the Congress party unconditionally. However, sources said that Congress is likely to field Yogeshwar in Channapatna bypoll.

Meanwhile, D.K. Shivakumar said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) would announce the candidate for Channapatna by-election this evening following which the nomination papers will be filed tomorrow.

Yogeshwar, who aspired to contest the upcoming Channapatna by-poll on a BJP ticket, was denied the ticket by party high command which forced the former Minister to join the Congress party. Yogeshwar’s move comes amid JD(S) State President and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy informing the party workers about BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calling to him to enquire the possibility of Yogeshwar contesting the Channapatna by-polls on a JD(S) ticket.

It may be recalled, H.D. Kumaraswamy had defeated C.P. Yogeshwar by a margin of 15,195 votes in the Assembly polls held last year.

According to sources, Yogeshwar had given BJP High Command a deadline till Oct. 22 evening to decide on the ticket. With party unable to take a decision, the former Minister decided on rejoining the Congress party. Yogeshwar’s return will not only be a boost to the Congress Party in Channapatna but will also strengthen the party in Bengaluru Rural and old Mysuru region.

The prominent Vokkaliga leader, also a five-time MLA from Channapatna, had played a crucial role for the victory of BJP candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath, brother-in-law of H.D. Kumaraswamy, from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency in 2024 elections against the then sitting Congress MP D.K. Suresh, younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar, by a margin of 2,69, 647 votes.

Sources also said that Yogeshwar was also in touch with Samajwadi Party leaders to secure a ‘B’ Form to contest the upcoming by-poll from Channapatna. However, in the last minute he decided to rejoin the Congress Party as he saw better chances of winning and bright political prospects in the future.

The by-poll to Channapatna Assembly Constituency has been necessitated following the resignation of H.D. Kumaraswamy as MLA after him getting elected to Lok Sabha from Mandya during the general elections held early this year.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is Oct. 25 while the polling will take place on Nov.13 and the results will be announced on Nov. 23.

C.P. Yogeshwar’s electoral career in Channapatna Assembly Constituency

1999: He won as an independent candidate by a margin of 18,828 against Congress party’s Sadath Ali Khan.

2004: Contested on a Congress ticket and defeated M.C. Ashwath of JD(S) by a margin of 16,169 votes.

2008: Contested again from Congress and defeated M.C. Ashwath of JD(S) by a margin of 4,930 votes.

2009 (By-election): Joined BJP and lost to H.D. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) by a margin of 20,254 votes.

2011 (By-election): Contested on BJP ticket and won against S.I. Nagaraju of JD(S) by a margin of 17,803 votes.

2013: Contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket and won against Anitha Kumaraswamy (JD-S) by a margin of 6,464 votes.

2018: Contested from BJP and lost to H.D. Kumaraswamy by a margin of 21,530 votes.

2022: Nominated as MLC by the BJP State Government under artiste quota as he was also a Kannada actor.

2023: Contested from BJP and lost to H.D. Kumaraswamy by a margin of 15,195 votes.