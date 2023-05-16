BJP will take Assembly polls debacle as a challenge: Shobha Karandlaje

May 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP will take Karnataka Assembly polls debacle as a challenge, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said loss and victory are very much part of a democratic set up and the BJP would take the loss in its stride.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of Rozgar Mela event at AIISH in Mysuru this morning, she said the BJP is undeterred by the poll defeat and would spring up in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Maintaining that the Congress won mainly because of its 5 poll promises, she said that the BJP under Modi’s leadership will stem the challenge of the Opposition in 2024 LS polls.

Contending that there is no shortage of seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs, she said that the Union Government has introduced a supplementary scheme for the benefit of farming community. She also highlighted her Ministry’s achievements in the past 9 years under the Modi Government.