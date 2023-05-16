Siddu ready to share power
News

Siddu ready to share power

May 16, 2023

Bengaluru: Following the thumping victory with a clear mandate in the Assembly election, Congress party is busy in the process of selecting the new Chief Minister.

According to AICC sources, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has proposed before the party High Command, his willingness to power sharing formula with KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar. But Siddharamaiah is insisting on occupying the CM’s chair for first two years, leaving the remaining three-year-term to Shivakumar, that has turned into a bone of contention between the two top leaders of Congress party.

Siddharamaiah is of the argument that “If there is a belief that the KPCC President (D.K. Shivakumar) himself has done all, then he alone should have campaigned and there was no need for me to campaign. The works I did during my previous term as CM have also played a key role in bringing Congress back to power. We have faced the election in collective leadership.”

